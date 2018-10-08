Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton announced a U.S. tour Monday that will visit 13 cities.
The tour, "An evening with the Clintons," begins Nov. 18 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.
On the tour, the Clintons will share stories and anecdotes that shaped their political careers.
Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas before he was elected president in 1992. Hillary Clinton was first lady during her husband's two terms in office before she was elected to the Senate from New York in 2000. She later was secretary of state in the Obama administration and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.
The dates and cities of the Clintons' tour are:
Nov. 18: Las Vegas, Park Theater
Nov. 27: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 28: Montreal, Bell Centre
Dec. 4: Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial Center
April 11: New York City, Beacon Theatre
April 12: Detroit, Fox Theatre
April 13: Philadelphia, The Met
April 26: Wallingford, Conn., Toyorta Oakdale Theatre
April 27: Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall
April 30: Boston, Opera House
May 2: Vancouver, British Columbia
May 3: Seattle, WaMu Theater
May 4: Los Angeles, The Forum
