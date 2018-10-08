Former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton arrive for the inauguration of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017. File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton announced a U.S. tour Monday that will visit 13 cities.

The tour, "An evening with the Clintons," begins Nov. 18 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.

On the tour, the Clintons will share stories and anecdotes that shaped their political careers.

Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas before he was elected president in 1992. Hillary Clinton was first lady during her husband's two terms in office before she was elected to the Senate from New York in 2000. She later was secretary of state in the Obama administration and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

The dates and cities of the Clintons' tour are:

Nov. 18: Las Vegas, Park Theater



Nov. 27: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena



Nov. 28: Montreal, Bell Centre



Dec. 4: Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial Center



April 11: New York City, Beacon Theatre



April 12: Detroit, Fox Theatre



April 13: Philadelphia, The Met



April 26: Wallingford, Conn., Toyorta Oakdale Theatre



April 27: Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall



April 30: Boston, Opera House



May 2: Vancouver, British Columbia



May 3: Seattle, WaMu Theater



May 4: Los Angeles, The Forum

