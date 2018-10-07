Alaska man gets 12 years for robbing same bank three times

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- An Alaska man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing the same bank three times, the Justice Department announced.

Christopher Hatting, 38, will serve four years for each time he robbed a Wells Fargo branch in Anchorage. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason said the sentences will be served concurrently and will be followed by five years of parole.

The first time Hatting robbed the Anchorage Wells Fargo branch was on July 7, 2017. According to prosecutors, Hatting made a disguise by wearing makeup on his face and stuffing cotton balls in his cheeks. As his driver, who prosecutors did not name, waited outside, Hatting entered the bank and handed the teller a note, which was made out of letters cut from magazine pages, that demanded money. Hatting pocketed about $3,000 and left.

On April 3, 2018, Hatting returned to the bank with Bethany McKeel, 31, and Derrick Moore, 29. McKeel was behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon SUV as Hatting, armed with a realistic-looking air-pistol, and Moore, holding a bag, went inside the bank.

Hatting threatened to shoot those who didn't comply and he and Moore walked out of the bank with $15,316. The thieving trio fled in the SUV, which police later found abandoned. In that vehicle were several clues, including a credit card in Hatting's name.

Despite police honing in on the bank robbers, Hatting returned for a third time to the Wells Fargo on April 16. He wore a mask and carried what appeared to have been a pistol. He walked out with $4,101.

But Hatting's streak came to an end. McKeel and Moore were arrested on April 25, 2018, and Hatting was arrested on May 15.

McKeel was sentenced to four years in prison to be followed by four years of parole. And Moore was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison, to be followed by five years of parole.