20 killed in two-vehicle crash involving limo, N.Y. State Police confirm

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New York State Police confirmed late Sunday morning that 20 people died in a limousine crash in Schoharie County on Saturday.

An SUV-style stretch limousine crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of routes 30 and 30A at about 1:55 p.m. Saturday near the Apple Barrel, a popular tourist location 42 miles west of Albany, New York's Times Union reported.

The crash was the deadliest in the capital's region since an Ethan Allen tour boat sunk on Lake George and killed 20 people.

Police didn't immediately release the names of those killed in the crash, pending notification of their families, and a press conference has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. It also wasn't immediately clear how many victims were involved in the vehicle crash and how many were bystanders.

RELATED Coast Guard searching for 3 missing after Alaska helicopter crash

"What we can tell you at this point is that it is a two-vehicle, multi fatalities as a result of this crash. The investigation is very preliminary it's in its infancy stages," Captain Richard O'Brien of the New York State Police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday morning it would send a "go-team" to the site of the crash to investigate the incident.

Parts of Routes 30 and 30-A were closed for hours on Saturday and early Sunday but re-opened at 4 a.m. Sunday after the scene was cleared, New York State Police said.

RELATED At least 7 dead after bus collides with truck on New Mexico highway

The Apple Barrel announced on Facebook it would be open for business on Sunday and would collect donations for first responders.

"We hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us. We also hope you will share your change. We will be collecting donations for our local volunteer emergency services. They are the heroes of our small community," the post stated. "Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today. You will always be part of our family."