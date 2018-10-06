Watch live: Final Senate vote on Kavanaugh nomination

Activists protest at U.S. Supreme Court before the U.S. Senate votes Saturday for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Saturday is expected to vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's second nominee to the nation's highest court.

The roll call vote is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

On Friday by a razor-thin margin, the Senate voted mostly down party lines in a 51-49 vote to move forward with a final confirmation vote for Kavanaugh, a move that sparked protests on the steps of the Capitol and across the nation.

Protesters crossed police lines on the steps of the Senate, chanting, "November is coming," with some holding signs that read "We believe all survivors." Officers soon began detaining the protesters, whose hands were zip-tied before being led from the building.

The confirmation process stalled in September amid allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh which resulted the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing testimony from the nominee and Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

Kavanaugh denies the allegation, which also prompted an investigation by the FBI limited in scope and time. The outcome of the investigation declared the FBI had not found any corroborating witnesses to back Ford's claim. Democrats are complaining the FBI investigation is inconclusive and say they failed to interview key witnesses.

Kavanaugh's success or failure hinges on a handful of key Senate voters, including West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who broke ranks to vote "yes" in Friday's vote and Maine Republican Susan Collins, who, in a 45-minute speech on the Senator floor, said she would vote "yes."

Susan Rice, national security adviser to President Barack Obama, tweeted she would consider challenging Collins in 2020, saying she was deeply disappointed in Collins' vote.

On Friday evening, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska became the lone Republican to break with her party, saying she was against Kavanaugh's nomination. She said that though she "will be a no tomorrow," she will vote "present" out of respect for Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who will not be able to attend the vote because he will be at his daughter's wedding.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is estimated to have 51 senators who will vote to confirm Kavanaugh. If there is a 50-50 tie, Vice President Mike Pence will cast the deciding vote.

Trump tweeted his support Kavanaugh and praised crowds gathered at the Capitol to support the nominee.

"It is a beautiful thing to see - and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America!"

Protesters against Kavanaugh were seen drawing signs outside the Supreme Court.

First lady Melania Trump also praised Kavanaugh as she wrapped up her tour of Africa.

"I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court," she said, adding she is glad that Kavanaugh and Ford were heard.