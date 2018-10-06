Kavanaugh confirmed by Senate as Supreme Court justice

Activists protest at U.S. Supreme Court before the U.S. Senate votes Saturday for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo

Activists protest at the U.S. Capitol before the vote for Brett Kavanaugh to become a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo

Activists protest in front of Sen. Susan Collins' house against Judge Brett Kavanaugh to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. On Friday, the Republican from Maine said she would vote to confirm Kavanaugh. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters prepare signs outside the Supreme Court near the U.S. Capitol in preparation for demonstrations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh to become a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice. Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate later Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), enters the U.S. Capitol Saturday before the Senate vote that led to Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court justice in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters fill the stairs at the east steps of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as an associate judge of the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Saturday afternoon. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday by a 50-48 vote. File photo by Jim Bourg/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Saturday by a 50-48 vote confirmed the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's second nominee to the nation's highest court.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the lone Republican to break with her party, saying she was against Kavanaugh's nomination. But she voted "present" out of respect for Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who didn't attend the vote because he was at his daughter's wedding. The "pairing" kept the margin at a razor-thin difference of two.

Two lone holdouts also announced their plans Friday. West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin broke ranks to vote "yes" Saturday and Maine Republican Susan Collins also voted "yes," affirming her announcement in a 45-minute speech on the Senator floor Friday.

Protesters disrupted the vote several times, shouting at senators before being escorted away as Vice President Mike Pence, who would cast a "yes" vote if tied, presided.

The roll call began around 3:45 p.m. ET and ended shortly after 4 p.m.

Before the vote, party leaders gave a final plea for their case. Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer urged people to get out and vote in November.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there could not be a more qualified candidate and said the vote will "end this brief, dark chapter in the Senate's history and turn the page to a brighter tomorrow."

Trump tweeted about the victory, applauding the process.

"I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!"

On Friday by a razor-thin margin, the Senate voted mostly down party lines in a 51-49 vote to move forward with a final confirmation vote for Kavanaugh, a move that sparked protests on the steps of the Capitol and across the nation.

Protesters crossed police lines on the steps of the Senate, chanting, "November is coming," with some holding signs that read "We believe all survivors." Officers soon began detaining the protesters, whose hands were zip-tied before being led from the building.

The confirmation process stalled in September amid allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh which resulted the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing testimony from the nominee and Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

Kavanaugh denies the allegation, which also prompted an investigation by the FBI limited in scope and time.The Senate agreed to the one-week investigation on the urging of Republican Jeff Flake, who is not seeking re-election this November.

FBI had not found any corroborating witnesses to back Ford's claim. Democrats are complaining the FBI investigation is inconclusive, say they failed to interview key witnesses and urged public release of the report.

Earlier Trump tweeted his support for Kavanaugh and praised crowds gathered at the Capitol to support the nominee.

"It is a beautiful thing to see - and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America!"

Protesters against Kavanaugh were seen drawing signs outside the Supreme Court.

First lady Melania Trump also praised Kavanaugh as she wrapped up her tour of Africa.

"I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court," she said, adding she is glad that Kavanaugh and Ford were heard.

Susan Rice, national security adviser to President Barack Obama, tweeted she would consider challenging Collins in 2020, saying she was deeply disappointed in Collins' vote. Collins has served in the Senate since 1997.