Newborn baby found dead in bathroom at Baltimore-area high school

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A newborn baby was found dead in a high school bathroom near Baltimore, police said.

A school resource officer at High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. found the deceased baby on Wednesday. Authorities are investigating to determine whether the baby was a stillbirth.

"An autopsy is planned. The female who delivered the baby was located at the school and is receiving medical care," police said in a report, Patch reported.

In a letter to students and parents, school officials confirmed that the mother of the baby is a student.

Police said they will not release further details due to the "sensitive nature of this investigation."