Intern for Democratic Congresswoman arrested for 'doxxing' Republican Senators

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, D-Calif., before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, September 27 on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, Jackson Lee's intern was arrested for posting personal information of Republican Senators during the hearing. Photo by Melina Mara/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An intern for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has been arrested for posting personal information of Republican Senators on the Internet, Capital Police said Wednesday.

Jackson Cosko, 27, faces charges of Making Public Restricted Personal Information; Witness Tampering; Threats in Interstate Communications; Unauthorized Access of a Government Computer; Identity Theft; Second Degree Burglary; and Unlawful Entry.

Cosko is suspected of posting the home addresses and personal phone numbers to several Republican Senators' Wikipedia pages, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee of Utah, Roll Call reported.

The Wikipedia entries were automatically picked up by a @congressedits, a bot Twitter account that tweets when Wikipedia page edits are made from IP addresses that correspond to Capitol Hill buildings.

The edits appear to have been made during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

That account has since been suspended from Twitter for publicizing that personal information.

Jackson Lee's chief of staff, Glenn Rushing, told the Houston Chronicle that Cosko was an intern in the congresswoman's Washington congressional office for just the past month.

"He is no longer with us," Rushing said.

Cosko has previously held positions with former Sen. Barbara Boxer of California and current Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.