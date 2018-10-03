Five officers shot in Florence, S.C.

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Law enforcement in Florence, S.C., said they had a suspect in custody Wednesday after five officers sustained injuries in a shooting.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told WBTW-TV in Myrtle Beach, S.C, that three deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and two officers from the Florence Police Department sustained gunshot wounds.

The severity of the officers' injuries was unknown.

Florence County Emergency Management urged residents to stay away from the Vintage Place subdivision at first because the shooter was still active. Later, the agency said the suspect was in custody but the investigation was still active.

This is a developing story.