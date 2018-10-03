Crews find body of Ohio woman who vanished in Great Smoky Mountains

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Search crews found the body Wednesday of an Ohio woman who disappeared a week ago while hiking with her daughter in the Great Smoky Mountains, officials said.

The body was identified as that of Mitzie Sue "Susan" Clements, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Clements went missing Sept. 25 near Clingmans Dome in the park after she and her daughter were separated while hiking on the Forney Ridge Trail. Her daughter reported Clements missing around 5 p.m., park spokeswoman Julena Campbell said.

Wednesday, searchers found her body off-trail two miles from the Clingmans Dome parking area, south of the Appalachian Trail. The park straddles eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina.

The rescue operation included searchers, canine teams, helicopters and drones from dozens of agencies.

"We are grieving with the family and hope that yesterday's recovery helps provide some closure as they begin their own grieving process," park Supt. Cassius Cash said.

The cause of Clements' death is not yet known, the NPS said, but foul play is not suspected.

Clements had three children and worked as an accounting technician for Cincinnati's Metropolitan Sewer District. City councilman P.G. Sittenfeld called her a "beloved mother, friend and longtime employee of the city of Cincinnati."