1 officer dead, 4 others shot in Florence, S.C.

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- One law enforcement died and four others sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday after a suspect opened fire in Florence, S.C., local officials said.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told WBTW-TV in Myrtle Beach, S.C, that three deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and two officers from the Florence Police Department sustained gunshot wounds.

It's unclear which agency the deceased officer belonged to. The severity of the other officers' injuries was unknown.

Kirby said the suspect surrendered to police after speaking with a negotiator. Officials transported him to a hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old man inside the home where the shooting occurred also sustained a gunshot wound and was undergoing treatment.

Florence County Emergency Management urged residents to stay away from the Vintage Place subdivision at first because the shooter was still active. Later, the agency said the suspect was in custody but the investigation was still active.