Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is slated to speak Tuesday afternoon at the Atlantic Festival, a three-day event Washington, D.C., featuring speakers from across the corporate and political spectrum.

Her speech is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., spoke at the event, telling attendees he plans to remain in politics after his term in the Senate ends. He announced last year he wouldn't seek re-election in 2018.

"I'm not leaving the Senate because I'm not tied to this institution or 'pox on all your houses,'" Flake said. "It's a wonderful institution with wonderful people.

"I simply couldn't run the kind of campaign that I felt I needed to run in this environment and succeed," he added. "That's the bottom line. But I will stay involved, certainly. I don't know at what level or in what way but this is important."

Speaking alongside Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., Flake said he was "troubled by the tone of the remarks" by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh last week.

"The initial defense that Judge Kavanaugh gave was something like, I told my wife: 'I hope that I sound that indignant if I was unjustly maligned,'" Flake said. "But then it went on, and the interaction with the members was sharp and partisan and that concerns me."

Kavanaugh testified last week on allegations he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford at a house party when the two were teenagers in 1982.

Flake was instrumental in forcing an FBI investigation into the allegations when he said he wouldn't vote in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination in the full Senate unless there was a probe.

Also speaking at the Atlantic Festival are Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson, Federal Reserve board of directors Chairman Jerome Powell, Emerson Collective founder and President Laurene Powell Jobs, ThinkFoodGroup chef and owner Jose Andres, The Race Card Project founding Director Michele Norris, Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant, counselor the president Kellyanne Conway, National Domestic Workers Alliance Executive Director Ai-jen Poo and The Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg.