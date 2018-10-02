Walgreens will offer grocery pickup through Kroger in a pilot program in Northern Kentucky. Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Kroger and Walgreens will join forces for a pilot program where customers can pick up their groceries at the drug store.

The online ordering from Kroger and pickup at Walgreens will be tested in Northern Kentucky near Kroger's Cincinnati headquarters over the next several months. It will be available at 13 Walgreens locations.

This move follows Amazon's takeover of Pillpack earlier this year and the online giant's purchase of Whole Foods last year. CVS Health is in the process of acquiring Aetna.

Kroger's own store brands, including the Simple Truth organic brands, will be available at Walgreens locations that are participating in the pilot program.

"This innovative new concept is an opportunity to test and learn, as we determine how we can best work together to further elevate our customer offering," Stefano Pessina, exxecutive chairman of Walgreens, said. "We continue to evolve our offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers and provide a more differentiated shopping experience."

Kroger acquired British online supermarket Ocado in May and agreed to buy meal kit delivery company Home Chef. Kroger also offers grocery delivery through Kroger Ship.

"This concept brings together the best of two great brands to rethink convenience and redefine the way America shops for food," Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said in a release.

Kroger shares edged up 24 cents in Tuesday morning trading.