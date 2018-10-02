A young woman wipes away tears as she views a memorial at the 'Healing Gardens' with a friend on the one-year anniversary of the shooting attack in Las Vegas, Nevada, Monday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Mourners gathered in Las Vegas Monday to remember the victims of the deadliest shooting attack in modern U.S. history a year ago.

The day began with Mynda Smith, the sister of victim Neysa Tonks, releasing 58 doves carrying the victims' names into the sky in a sunrise ceremony.

"Today's ceremony is a time to reflect, to remember, to gather together, and to support one another," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

"Scars of one October will forever be with us," Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval added. "They are indelibly carved in our hearts and in our memories, but today and every day we continue to make the choice to triumph over evil in a shared moment of faith, peace and friendship and emerge Vegas stronger."

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the shooting attack that killed 58 people and injured more than 500. Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, targeting the crowd below at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Police said in a final report in August Paddock killed himself as officers closed in on the suite. A motive remains unclear.

"October 1 will always be 'Vegas Strong' day," Smith said Monday. "The 'Vegas Strong' spirit will always be brighter than the darkness that came from that day."

Another ceremony Tuesday at Las Vegas City Hall included a prayer and music.

Later, Get Outdoors Nevada dedicated a Healing Garden Wall and statue by artist Bobby Jacobs.

Hundreds of survivors gathered at the festival site and formed a human chain.

After sunset, marquees along the famous Las Vegas Strip went dark to honor the victims.

This week, Tonks' parents established a scholarship in her name to honor her life. Tonks, 46, had always dreamed of sending her sons to college.

"We need to be reminded of the goodness that came from that battleground," Smith said. "Those of you who helped the injured, those of you who let someone borrow their phone, so they could call to say that they were okay, those who stopped to pick up someone's belongings as they fled for their own life.

"Let the light in your spirit continue to shine."