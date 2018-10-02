Minn. Democratic Party says abuse allegations against Rep. Ellison are 'unsubstantiated'

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., speaks on day one of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday, July 25, 2016. On Monday, Minnesota's Democratic Party said an investigation into abuse allegations against Ellison were "unsubstantiated." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- An investigation conducted by the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party into domestic abuse allegations against Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., found the claims to be unsubstantiated, party officials announced Monday.

"For the purpose of objectivity and getting all of the facts regarding these allegations, we have decided to forward the information in the investigation to local authorities in order to let them review the contents and determine whether further investigation is warranted,"DFL Party chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

Karen Monahan, a former girlfriend of Ellison, who is running for state attorney general, accused him of being verbally and emotionally abusive during their relationship, which ended in 2016. She also accused him of dragging her off a bed during a fight that year.

The DFL hired Minneapolis attorney Susan Ellingstad to conduct an investigation. According to her report, which the DFL is not releasing publicly, Monahan refused to provide a video of the bed-dragging incident she claims to have in her possession.

Ellison called the investigation a "thorough, independent and fair review."

"Addressing this allegation has been especially challenging given the important national moment we are in," Ellison said in a statement. "I believe women who come forward must be heard, and to have their allegations fully investigated. This is why I have complied with this investigation fully, and will do so with any other inquiries. I thank the Minnesota DFL for taking this issue seriously and requesting this investigation."

But Ellison's opponent, Republican Attorney General candidate Doug Wardlow, derided the investigation as a Democratic Party-led effort to clear its own candidate of wrongdoing before the November election.

"I think there is plenty of evidence for the public to conclude that something happened here, and that Keith Ellison is likely liable," Wardlow said, according to WCCO-TV. "And I think that Keith Ellison is completely unfit to be the state's top law enforcement official."

On Twitter, Monahan criticized Ellison, who is also the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

"Why is Keith Ellison putting the DFL, DNC, the people of [Minnesota] and his family through this?" she wrote. "Keith knows every word I said was true. It is abusive and re-victimizes survivors. People will sell their soul for power."