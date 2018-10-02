Bear falls on top of hunter who shot it in Alaska

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A hunter in Alaska was treated for life-threatening injuries after a bear he shot fell on top of him, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

The DPS said William McCormick, 28, shot the bear while it was on a ridge near Carter Lake. The bear then fell down the slope and dislodged several rocks on its way down abd eventually landed on top of McCormick. Several rocks also fell on top of the hunter.

A medical helicopter flew out to the scene and transported McCormick too a hospital in Anchorage.

By Monday, McCormick's status was upgraded to "serious condition," KTVA-TV reported.

DPS spokesman Tim DeSpain said the bear was a 200-pound black bear.

McCormick's hunting partner, 19-year-old Zachary Tennyson, was not injured in the incident.

McCormick and Tennyson are U.S. Army soldiers and stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, an Air Force and Army base near Anchorage.