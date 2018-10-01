Watch live: Trump gives Medal of Honor to medic for heroism in Afghan valley

Former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II received a gunshot wound to the arm while treating teammates during the Battle of Shok Valley in Afghanistan 10 years ago. File Photo courtesy U.S. Army

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor Monday to a former U.S. Army medic who rendered aid to troops during a firefight in an Afghan valley in 2008.

The ceremony for the Afghanistan war veteran is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT in the East Room of the White House.

Former Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II is being honored for assisting teammates during combat with Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin in Shok Valley in the Nuristan province of Afghanistan on April 6, 2008.

The Special Operations Task Force's mission was to kill or capture the leader of the militant group, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, but they came under fire as they made their way through the valley. Another element of the team also came under fire at a separate location, some of whom were critically hurt.

"With disregard for his safety, Shurer moved quickly through a hail of bullets toward the base of the mountain to reach the pinned-down forward element," the U.S. Army said.

"After providing aid, Shurer spent the next hour fighting across several hundred meters and killing multiple insurgents. Eventually, Shurer arrived to support the pinned down element and immediately rendered aid to four critically wounded U.S. units and 10 injured commandos until teammates arrived."

The Army said Shurer saved the lives of all the teammates he treated despite being shot in the arm. He also assisted evacuating three teammates who couldn't walk down a near-vertical 60-foot cliff while taking fire.

Shurer was awarded the Silver Star for his actions, but after review military officials decided to upgrade it to a Medal of Honor.