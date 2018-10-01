U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Saturday as he departs the White House for a trip to West Virginia to attend Republican political rallies. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will announce details Monday of a new trade agreement struck late Sunday between the United States and Canada.

The White House said Trump will give a briefing on the deal at 11 a.m. EDT. It will be streamed live.

The agreement was reached before Sunday's midnight deadline and will incorporate the United States' trade deal with Mexico that was reached in August.

The replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement includes new provisions on digital trade, intellectual property and tariffs on automobiles made in Canada.

Trump on Monday hailed the pact, the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, and called it a historic achievement.

"Late last night, our deadline, we reached a wonderful new trade deal with Canada to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico," Trump wrote on Twitter. "It is a great deal for all three countries, solves the many deficiencies and mistakes in NAFTA, greatly opens markets to our farmers and manufacturers, reduces trade barriers to the U.S. and will bring all three great nations together in competition with the rest of the world.

"The USMCA is a historic transaction! Congratulations to Canada and Mexico."

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Schrystia Freeland said in a joint statement the new deal strengthens the middle class and creates well-paying jobs and new opportunities.

The USMCA is regarded by some a big policy win for Trump and Republicans heading into the Nov. 6 midterm elections. It's unclear how long it will take to ratify the deal, since the U.S., Mexican and Canadian governments must approve it.