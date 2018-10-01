Poll: Trust in legislative branch at 9-year high

The last time trust in the legislative branch was above 40 percent was in 2009. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Americans' trust in the legislative branch of the U.S. government is at its highest level -- 40 percent -- in nearly a decade, a Gallup poll released Monday indicates.

The survey found that the number of Americans who have a "great deal" or a "fair amount" of trust in Congress -- both the House and Senate -- rose from 35 percent in 2017 to 40 percent.

The last time the number was above 40 percent was in 2009, when 45 percent trusted the legislative branch. The all-time high recorded by Gallup was 71 percent in 1972.

The new survey said 59 percent of Americans have a "not very much" or "none at all" level of trust in Congress.

Republicans have the most trust in the legislative branch, at 49 percent, compared to 34 percent of Democrats.

Trust in Congress is in line with trust in the executive branch, which was 42 percent, down from 45 percent in 2017. Trust in President Donald Trump is at its lowest level since 2008, which also was 42 percent. Former President Barack Obama saw a high of 61 percent in 2009.

Eighty-one percent of Republicans and 8 percent of Democrats trust the executive branch.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans trust the judicial branch, which historically has enjoyed the highest level of trust in the Gallup poll. The court system had its highest level of trust in 1999, with 80 percent.

Seventy-nine percent of Republicans and 61 percent of Democrats trust the judicial branch.

Gallup polled 1,035 adult Americans from Sept. 4-12 for the survey, which has a 4 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.