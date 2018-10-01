Las Vegas shooting 1 year later: How art is healing some wounds

At least two exhibits will mark the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting, including one featuring the thousands of items left behind at public memorials. File Photo by Ronda Churchill/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- In times of darkness and tragedy, people are often drawn to the creative pursuits as a way to work through their emotions or honor a loved one.

The death of a family member could prompt an artist to pick up a paintbrush. A natural disaster halfway across the globe could inspire a musical composition.

And after 58 people lost their lives while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas one year ago Monday, dozens of mostly strangers came together to create a one-of-a-kind project to memorialize each of those who died in the shooting.

One of those artists, Amanda Roth, a high school art teacher from Redondo Beach, Calif., also was a survivor. She told UPI she became involved in the Las Vegas Portraits Project after a coworker read about it on Facebook.

It had been several months since the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest music festival -- situated near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the Luxor Resort & Casino -- and Roth had mostly "shut it out."

"People asked if I was OK," she said. "I just needed things to go back to normal. I would say the first 6 months or so [after the shooting] I turned it all off. I wouldn't read about it."

"As soon as I started painting Jordan" McIldoon, she said, "I replayed it all in my mind."

Amanda's story

Roth attended the three-day country music festival with a group of friends; they had driven to Las Vegas from Southern California.

They got to the venue early to make sure they had a spot near the right side of the stage and since they kept to the same area each day of the festival, they struck up friendships with fellow concertgoers. One made room for her and her friends closer to the stage when Jason Aldean took the stage.

"When Jason Aldean started singing, we heard the gunshots go off," Roth said, adding that though one friend immediately recognized the sound, the rest of her group believed it was fireworks going off.

Roth said she realized something was very wrong when she saw another attendee with blood on her face.

"And then people started to run," she said.

Roth and her friends helped others climb up over a fence near the stage, but she ended up crouching on the ground until they stopped hearing the gunshots.

"By the time we got up, almost everyone was gone," she said.

Only those helping the wounded and the bodies of the dead were left along with countless personal items like cellphones and even money lying on the ground.

Roth and her friends ran across the venue to the exit and went back to their hotel room at the nearby Luxor. The hotel was in lockdown mode with alarm going off. She called her parents, but in the early minutes after the attack, she wasn't able to learn what had happened.

"I thought it was some kind of terrorist attack," she said, adding that it wasn't clear that the bloodshed was over at that point.

"I was probably the most scared, sitting inside my hotel room wondering if I was going to live or not," Roth said.

She didn't learn that the attack was over and that she was safe until 3 a.m. the next morning.

After that, she went back home to California and went back to work.

Portrait project

Ellen Abramo didn't attend the Route 91 Harvest festival last year and she didn't personally know anyone injured or killed in the attack. The artist and stay-at-home mother from Nazareth, Pa., knew a little something about grief, though.

She had participated in a similar portrait project in honor of the 49 victims at the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., shortly before the Las Vegas shooting, her own father died.

"I felt some of their pain," she told UPI of the Vegas shooting. "I was hurting, myself, and I knew they were hurting even more."

Abramo and her cousin, Kortney Struemph, of Marrieta, Ga., organized the Las Vegas Portrait Project to provide "a healing experience" for the friends and families of the victims. The two created two portraits, as well.

She said each artist was allowed to use whatever style and medium -- pencil, paint, etc. -- they wanted as long as the portrait accurately captured the likeness of the subject.

"It speaks to the individual personality of the victims," Abramo said of the variety of styles, sizes and media used. "More important than [the artists' styles] was that the likeness of the person, the personality of that person, came through."

The 58 portraits all came together for the first time Sept. 17 in an exhibit at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. After the show ends Oct. 19, each of the portraits will be shipped to the family members of the victims, like Angela McIldoon, Jordan McIldoon's mother.

Jordan's story

Roth said she started two versions of her painting of Jordan McIldoon, the 23-year-old native of Canada who attended the music festival with his girlfriend, Amber Vanderpol. The first wasn't going well, and then she talked to Jordan's mother.

"She just wanted to talk about him and how much he was into adventures," Roth said. "He was a funny kid."

Her first painting was "not the right painting for him."

After looking at some more photographs of Jordan and watching a video of his celebration of life video, Roth said she realized she was making a painting for Jordan when it should be have been one for his parents, so she started the second painting.

"I worked really hard on that painting. It just became this obsession to get it right," she said.

The new oil painting was a double portrait -- in the background was Jordan with his friends riding snowmobiles. In the foreground was a closeup portrait of him wearing a maple leaf ball cap showing off his Canadian heritage.

He was wearing maple leaf clothing on the day he died, Roth said.

Roth is now Facebook friends with Angela, who said she "loved" the painting of her son.

"One thing that Angela said is she doesn't want her son to be forgotten," Roth said.

Roth said she must've had some guardian angels the day of the shooting, but she considers Jordan one now.

"This portrait project definitely helped me. It was therapeutic," she said, adding that the process allowed her to finally "cry it out" for the first time since the shooting.

Abramo hopes the exhibit also will be a healing experience for the victims' loved ones and survivors, some of whom will come together for the first time Thursday for a special reception at the government center.

"We wanted to make sure that these families knew that their loved ones did not die in vain," she said.

"People around the world will remember them. They have have become very important to us and we don't want them to be forgotten."

Marking the first anniversary

The portraits project isn't the only way the city of Las Vegas is marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting. The Clark County Museum is holding an exhibit of items the public left at memorial sites in the days and weeks after the shooting.

The museum is working to preserve more than 15,000 artifacts like stuffed animals, candles, silk flowers and artworks.

Mark Hall-Patton, the administrator of the Clark County museum system, told UPI the exhibit and the effort to preserve the items serve to show how the community mourns a tragedy of this magnitude.

"We today mourn differently than we mourned in the past and I suspect we will mourn differently in the future," he said. "It is important that we learn from this and it is important that we preserve that."

-- On Monday morning, there will be a sunrise remembrance ceremony hosted by Clark County, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County Fire Department and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater.

-- There will be a remembrance event at the Las Vegas City Hall at 11:30 a.m. Monday, including a prayer and live music.

-- The Get Outdoors Nevada organization is dedicating a new remembrance wall at the Las Vegas Healing Garden at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

-- Also at the healing garden Monday, officials will read the names of those killed in the attack at 10:05 p.m.

-- And marques along the Las Vegas strip will go dark in honor of the victims at 10:01 p.m. Monday.