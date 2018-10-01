GE replaces CEO after missing forecast for power division

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- General Electric took the markets by surprise Monday by ousting chief executive John Flannery and saying it will take a $23 billion goodwill charge over its power division.

The company said Flannery is out as CEO after a little more than a year in the post and three decades at GE. Board member H. Lawrence Culp Jr. will take over as chairman and CEO.

The shake-up sent GE shares soaring 15 percent in pre-market trading Monday.

The company said it will miss its previous cash flow and earnings per share expectations for 2018, primarily because GE Power saw weaker performance.

Culp, who previously served as CEO and president of Danaher Corp. for 14 years, said he will focus on strengthening the conglomerate's balance sheet.

"GE remains a fundamentally strong company with great businesses and tremendous talent," he said. "We will be working very hard in the coming weeks to drive superior execution, and we will move with urgency."

The company said it's proposed the $23 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge, which is an industry term for writing off goodwill that has little or no value.

"GE expects to take a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the GE Power business," it said. "GE Power's current goodwill balance is approximately $23 billion and the goodwill impairment charge is likely to constitute substantially all of this balance."

Flannery has said he expects the company's power division to "remain weak through 2020."

GE said in July profits from its power business was down 58 percent in second quarter earnings. However, it said growth in its healthcare and aviation divisions remain strong. Shares of GE have fallen 35 percent year-to-date.