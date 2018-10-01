3 people killed in Pennsylvania car explosion

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Three people, including a father and his 2-year-old son, were killed in a car explosion in Allentown, Pa. on Saturday, law enforcement officials said.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI are involved in the probe.

"ATF is taking the lead in the investigation but we, along with the FBI, along with county agencies, are remaining on scene to assist with processing the scene and any follow up investigation," Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben told reporters.

The victims in the blast were identified as 16-year-old Jacob G. Schmoyer' his 2-year-old son, Jonathan; and 66-year-old David Hallman. Schmoyer and Hallman lived within a few blocks of each other and were described as friends, the Morning Call reported.

Law enforcement officials would not say whether the three victims were in the car at the time of the explosion.

On Sunday, District Attorney James Martin told reporters at a news conference that a "criminal incident" had occurred.

"We have a high degree of confidence that the perpetrator was probably killed in the incident," Martin said.