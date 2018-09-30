Trump: Democrats 'shameless' in Kavanaugh sexual assault hearing

President Donald Trump reiterated his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and criticized Democrats for "shameless" behavior during Thursday's hearing about sexual assault allegations brought against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump reinforced his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and criticized Democrats for "shameless" conduct as he spoke at a rally for U.S. Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia on Saturday.

Trump spent a portion of his speech discussing Thursday's Senate judiciary committee hearing in which Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified about allegations of sexual assault she made against him, telling the crowd Democrats' treatment of his Supreme Court pick was unfair.

"The entire nation has witnessed the shameless conduct of the Democratic Party," Trump said. "They are willing to throw away every standard of decency, justice, fairness and due process to get their way. They don't care how they get it. You see it happening before your eyes."

He went on to reiterate his stance that Democrats are on a mission to "resist and obstruct" his authority as president, while stressing the importance of November's midterm elections to the crowd.

"You see this horrible, horrible radical group of Democrats, you see it happening right now. And they're determined to take back power by using any means necessary, you see the meanness, the nastiness. They don't care who they hurt, who they have to run over in order to get power and control, that's what they want is power and control, we're not going to give it to them," Trump said.

Trump continued his praise for Kavanaugh, describing him as "one of the most accomplished legal minds of our time."

"I will tell you, he has suffered," Trump added.

RELATED Senate delays Kavanaugh vote to allow time for FBI probe

Morrisey, who is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, also expressed his support for Kavanaugh.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we must confirm Judge Kavanaugh," he said.

Trump briefly discussed his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying the U.S. is "doing great" in building a relationship with North Korea and that he "didn't give up anything" in negotiations.

"I was being tough and so was he, and we were back and forth, then we fell in love. He wrote me beautiful letters and they were great letters. We fell in love," Trump said of Kim.

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice took the stage to rally support for Morrisey and Trump described the midterms as "one of the most important mid-term elections in our history."

"I'm not running, but I'm really running," Trump said. "n theory, you aren't supposed to do great in the mid-terms. But nobody has ever had a presidency like this. We have the greatest economy this nation has ever seen. We have so many things going so well in the mid-terms, that we should do well."