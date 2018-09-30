Coast Guard searching for 3 missing after Alaska helicopter crash

A helicopter crashed Friday in the area around Lituya Bay, leaving three people missing, the Coast Guard said. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three missing passengers from a helicopter that crashed off the coast of Alaska.

One 14-year-old male passenger from the helicopter that crashed Friday near Lituya Bay was rescued, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said at 11:25 p.m. EDT Saturday that it was still searching for three other "potential crash survivors," two adults and one adolescent.

The rescued boy had signs of mild hypothermia but was in good condition. The Anchorage Daily News identified him as Aiden Pepperd. Those missing include Josh Pepperd, 42, his son, Andrew, 11, and David King, 53, who owns a helicopter flight business.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard said it recovered parts of the helicopter's fuselage, engine, rotor head, and front and rear seats. The search operation was planned to continue at least through Sunday.

The helicopter was brand new and its pilot had 40 years of flying experience, the Coast Guard said. It said the helicopter was on a trip starting in Grand Prairie, Texas. The Daily News reported Pepperd recently bought the helicopter from Airbus Helicopters.