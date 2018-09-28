Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during a Senate judiciary committee hearing Thursday on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers are planning to go ahead with a Senate committee vote Friday for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, faced with new calls for postponement.

A number of Democrats, advocacy groups and non-congressional politicians are cautioning the Senate judiciary committee to hold off on voting Friday so sexual assault accusations against Kavanaugh can be vetted.

American Bar Association President Robert Carlson wrote a letter to ranking members on the panel calling for an FBI investigation into claims Kavanaugh assaulted high school classmate Christine Ford at a party in 1982.

Kavanaugh strongly denied Ford's accusations in testimony before the committee Thursday. He answered questions not long after Ford detailed her claims to the panel.

The committee is holding its hearing, which began at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

"We make this request because of ABA's respect for the rule of law and due process under law," Carlson wrote. "Each appointment to our nation's Highest Court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote."

If Kavanaugh is approved Friday, a vote before the full Senate could come Tuesday.

CNN aired footage of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, being confronted by protesters as he was getting in an elevator on his way to the hearing. The women said they had been raped and asked if that mattered to him. Flake could be a critical swing vote as he announced he would vote for Kavanaugh's nomination.

Part of the reason some are calling for a delay and investigation is because two other women in addition to Ford have made similar claims of misconduct.

Some Republicans, though, say they have heard enough.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he doesn't think Ford's testimony Thursday met the burden of proof and that it's time to vote.

"The longer that the nomination remains open we know that more and more of these scurrilous, anonymous and uncorroborated allegations will be made," Cornyn said. "Unfortunately, that's part of the 'search and destroy' process that, frankly, I think is an embarrassment to the Senate."

Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted support for the appellate court judge he nominated in July.

"Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him," Trump said. "His testimony was powerful, honest and riveting. Democrats' search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct and resist. The Senate must vote!"