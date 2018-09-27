Watch live: Taxes, regulations on agenda at White House economic summit

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- As a spending package passed by lawmakers awaits the president's signature, a White House Economic Summit will take place Thursday.

The summit will begin at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The House and Senate have each approved the spending package and White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said President Donald Trump will sign it to avoid a government shutdown.

Mulvaney will participate in the summit with key items on its agenda including cutting taxes, deregulation and possibly student loans.

"Student loans still bother me," Mulvaney said. "The entity making the loans is one of the most irresponsible entities that could make a loan, which is the federal government.

"Do we need maybe more precise rules on how to do something? Maybe that's a place to start."