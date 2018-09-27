U.S. News Trump on Kavanaugh testimony: 'Powerful, honest and riveting' By Ray Downs ( )

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump reiterated his support for Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who defended himself Thursday from allegations he assaulted Christine Blasley Ford during a house party 36 years ago while the two were still in high school. "Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him," Trump wrote on Twitter. "His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats' search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!"

Several Republicans had similar reactions to Thursday's hearing and accused Democrats of using Ford's allegation of a sexual assault in 1982 to delay a Senate vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation until after the midterms in hopes that they win back the majority.

"What you want to do is destroy this guy's, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said during the Senate hearing as he pointed at Democratic Senators.

"I hope the American people can see through this sham," he added.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who voiced similar concerns to Graham's during the hearing, said he remains supportive of Kavanaugh's nomination.

"I thought [Kavanaugh] did well," Cornyn told reporters after the hearing. "I think it's time to vote. The longer that the nomination remains open, we know that more and more of these scurrilous, anonymous and uncorroborated allegations will be made."

Republican members of the judiciary committee met after Thursday's hearing and decided to move forward with a vote on Kavanaugh on Friday morning.

Democrats expressed support for Ford's testimony and continued to make the case for an FBI investigation into the allegations while criticizing Kavanaugh for not calling for one on himself one day before the scheduled vote on his confirmation.

"Three women who have accused Kavanaugh have asked for an FBI investigation," Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, tweeted after the hearing. "Kavanaugh refused to say whether or not he'd ask the White House to conduct an FBI investigation about the recent allegations."

Other Democrats, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said they believed Ford's testimony and repeated the calls for an FBI investigation.

"If Judge Kavanaugh wants to clear his name of these serious charges he should demand an FBI investigation. If not, the Senate must reject his nomination," Sanders said.

"While I strongly believe Dr. Ford, the way to clear this up would be to have the FBI reopen the investigation, actually interview potential witnesses, and get to the truth before the Senate is required to vote on whether to elevate Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," Schumer tweeted.