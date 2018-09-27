The Gastonia Police Department said the medical examiner's office will identify the body found Thursday. File Photo courtesy of the Gastonia Police Department

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Searchers discovered a body believed to be that of a 6-year-old North Carolina boy who vanished from a park last week, the FBI announced Thursday.

The bureau's field office in Charlotte said the body was found at 1 p.m. near Marietta Street and Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia. Authorities and volunteers have been searching for Maddox Ritch since Saturday when he disappeared at Rankin Lake Park while walking with his father and acquaintance.

"Maddox's parents have been notified of the discovery," a Twitter post from the FBI said.

The Gastonia Police Department said the identification of the body will be conducted by the medical examiner's office.

The boy's father, Ian Ritch, said Wednesday the boy disappeared from sight because he ran off.

"We were walking on a track around the lake. He just decided to take off from me and I let him go a little bit because he likes running," he said. "He just got a little too far away from me before I could catch up to him."

The boy's mother, Carrie Ritch, issued a tearful plea Tuesday for help finding her son. He has autism and cannot speak, his parents said, making the search especially difficult.