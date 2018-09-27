Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has denied sexual assault allegations from Christine Blasey Ford. He'll do so again Thursday before the Senate judiciary committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh will appear on Capitol Hill on Thursday to publicly answer questions about accusations the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted Ford more than three decades ago.

The two are scheduled to give testimony at 10 a.m. Eastern in the Dirksen Senate Office Building before the Senate judiciary committee.

The hearing will be live streamed on the Senate judiciary website.

The allegations

In her prepared remarks, Ford reiterated her account of the summer night in 1982 when she and Kavanaugh attended the same party at a house near Bethesda, Md. Both were in high school at the time and attended different schools.

Ford said Kavanagh and his friend Mark Judge "were visibly drunk" and attacked her in one of the bedrooms at the house.

"I was pushed onto the bed and Brett got on top of me," she said, adding she believed he was going to rape her.

"I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me."

Ford said Judge jumped onto the bed, knocking her and Kavanaugh over, at which point she ran from the room and locked herself in a bathroom across the hall. After hearing Kavanaugh and Judge go back downstairs, Ford said she left the house.

Ahead of Thursday's hearing, Ford's legal team released the results of a polygraph test to the judiciary committee. A letter accompanying the results indicated Ford's responses to questions about the alleged attack were "not indicative of deception."

Ford's attorneys also submitted to the committee the sworn and signed declarations from four people Ford said she told about the assault.

Kavanaugh's denial

The circuit court judge has issued multiple statements and gave an interview to Fox News earlier this week categorically denying any misconduct with Ford and the two other women who have accused him of inappropriate behavior.

In his prepared opening remarks, Kavanaugh called sexual assault "horrific" and "morally wrong."

He called the scandal "grotesque" and an "obvious character assassination." Kavanaugh acknowledged drinking beer with friends during his school days, but says, "I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes."

President Donald Trump has supported Kavanaugh on multiple occasions, during a Wednesday news conference calling all accusations "false to me."

"This is one of the highest quality people that I've ever met. And everybody that knows him says the same thing. And these are all false to me," Trump said. "These are false accusations in certain cases, and certain cases even the media agrees with that. I can only say that what they've done to this man is incredible."

The hearing

Thursday's hearing will begin with opening remarks from committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., with no time limits.

Ford will present her prepared remarks first and then each member of the committee will have five minutes to ask her questions. Kavanaugh will then follow with remarks and questions from the senators.

Though at least two other women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, neither are testifying at Thursday's hearing.

