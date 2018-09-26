Hassan Rouhani, president of Iran, speaks at the 73rd General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday at United Nations Headquarters at in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A day after addressing the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump will lead a discussion Wednesday on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Trump's primary focus will be Iran and its sponsorship of terrorism in the region. This comes one day after Trump said Iranian leaders "sow chaos, death and destruction" and called on world leaders to isolate the dictatorship.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at Trump, saying the United States is trying to "overthrow" him and calling U.S. sanctions "economic terrorism."

Rouhani said it's unfortunate that world leaders "think they can secure their interests better ...by fomenting extremist, nationalism and through xenophobic tendencies resembling Nazi deposition."

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are also scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss Iran's presence in Syria. Trump will also discuss his plan to bring peace to the Middle East.

Leaders from Yemen and Afghanistan will talk about the wars in their countries. The U.N. has attempted to broke a peace deal with the Iran-backed Houthi insurgency.

Trump will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday to discuss his efforts at the General Assembly, the White House said.

Among the speakers to the assembly Wednesday are South Korean President Moon Jae-in, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Wednesday's addresses will be streamed live, beginning at 9 a.m. EDT.

Order of speakers:



-Panama President Juan Carlos Varela Rodríguez

-Namibia President Hage Geingob

-Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

-Estonia President Kersti Kaljulaid

-Lebanon President Michel Aoun

-Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović

-Yemen President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi Mansour

-Uruguay President Tabaré Vázquez

-Colombia President Iván Duque Márquez

-King Tupou VI, Tonga

-Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

-Angola President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

-Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

-Liberia President George Manneh Weah

-Slovak President Andrej Kiska

-South Korea President Moon Jae-in

-Romania President Klaus Werner Iohannis

-Britain Prime Minister Theresa May

-Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah

-Italy President of the Council of Ministers Giuseppe Conte