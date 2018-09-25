Watch live: Long list of leaders set to speak at U.N. General Assembly

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks Monday at the 73rd General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to praise diplomatic progress made with North Korea and escalating situations with Iran and Syria in his speech Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump is scheduled to speak second Tuesday in a long list of world leaders speaking to the assembly. He will speak after Brazilian President Michel Temer, who is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. EDT.

One year after Trump famously called Kim Jong Un a "Rocket Man ... on a suicide mission for himself" in his speech before the U.N., he will reinforce his goal of a denuclearized North Korea.

Trump is also expected to have strong words for Iran, which the administration says is violating Security Council resolutions and is one of the "absolute worst in the world," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"He'll call on every country to join our pressure campaign in order to thwart Iran's global torrent of destructive activity," he said.

Russia will also be a topic of the president's speech, including that country's sale of S-300 missiles to Syria.

Trump will also call for global action against the scourge of drug trafficking, narcotics production and substance abuse, Pompeo said.

"Within the United States, President Trump is leading a massive and effective counterattack against it," Pompeo said. "It's time for every country to follow our lead."

At the United Nations, Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Whether it's security issues, economic issues, human rights or anything else, the president is asking for countries to exert their sovereignty to solve challenges and listening to what America can do to help," Pompeo said.

Tuesday's speeches will be streamed live.

Order of speakers (morning session):

-Brazil President Michael Temer

-U.S. President Donald Trump

-Ecuador President Lenin Moreno Garcés

-Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

-Rwanda President Paul Kagame

-Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto

-France President Emmanuel Macron

-Seychelles President Danny Faure

-Peru President Martin Vizcarra Cornejo

-Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

-Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani

-Iran President Hassan Rouhani

-Finland President Sauli Niinistö

-Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

-Togolese Republic President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé

-South Africa President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa