'Technological issues' delay Delta flights

A Delta Airlines sign hangs at a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on August 8, 2016 in New York City. On Tuesday, the airlines said it experienced "technological issues" that caused some flights to be delayed. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Delta Airlines had technological issues on some of its systems, the company said Tuesday night.

"We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement. "There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience."

Passengers took to Twitter to complain about delays and not being able to access the Delta website or app.

NYC Aviation, an airline news site, reported that delays had been implemented for all Delta flights in the contiguous United States.