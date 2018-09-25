Trending Stories

Soldier gets 11 years for detonating chemical weapon near Army base
Instagram co-founders step down 6 years after sale to Facebook
Bill Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years in state prison
Trump at U.N. urges isolating Iran, tossing out 'abusive' trade deals
Gallup: Republicans more popular than Democrats ahead of midterms

Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for Sukkot in Jerusalem

NSA employee sentenced for storing classified information in his home
Derby County upsets Manchester United
Alexei Navalny detained again after release from 30-day jail sentence
Dunkin' drops 'donuts' from name
Cody Wilson leaves 3D-printed gun company after sexual assault charges
 
