Dunkin' drops 'donuts' from name

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Dunkin Donuts announced Tuesday it is dropping the word "donuts" from its name in an effort to focus branding on its beverage offerings.

The company said the name change will go into effect in January 2019 during an announcement at its Global Franchisee Convention.

"Our new name is simpler, shorter and more modern, while still embracing our rich heritage by retaining the familiar pink and orange colors and iconic font that were introduced in 1973," Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman said in a letter announcing the change. "It also speaks to the breadth of our product offerings. We're all about serving great coffee fast. But we're also about donuts and baked goods and breakfast sandwiches."

The company said that though it is removing "donuts" from its name, doughnuts will remain on the menu.

Dunkin's announcement comes one day after another major brand, Weight Watchers, announced a similar name change. The company, traditionally known as a weight-loss system, changed its name to WW, saying it will be focusing more on wellness instead of weight.