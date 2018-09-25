Comedian Bill Cosby faces up to 10 years at sentencing

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Bill Cosby will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman over a decade ago.

Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O'Neill had announced that he would make the decision on the 81-year-old comedy icon's punishment after hearing from a single defense witness Tuesday morning.

The judge announced the plan after ruling that Cosby should be designated as a "sexually violent predator" under state law. The classification will make Cosby subject to mandatory lifetime counseling and community notification, but does not impact the length of his actual sentence.

A sentencing memorandum earlier Tuesday asked for Cosby to be jailed for "the maximum allowed by law," which would include 5 to 10 years, a $25,000 fine and paying legal fees.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania judge announced the three counts against Cosby would be merged as they all stem from the same incident in 2004, for which he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia.