Demonstrators protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the court in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh strongly denied accusations that he sexually assaulted anyone in an exclusive interview with Fox News.

Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the judge of forcing himself on her at a party when they both were in high school decades ago, are scheduled to testify before the Senate on Thursday.

"What I know is the truth, and the truth is I've never sexually assaulted anyone," Kavanaugh told Fox News in an interview with Martha MacCallum that aired at 7 p.m. Monday on The Story.

The judge's wife, Ashley Kavanaugh, joined the interview and said the accusations are "hard to believe."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

"I know Brett. I've known him for 17 years. He's decent, he's kind, he's good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett," she said.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, came forward in an article in the New Yorker magazine Sunday, saying Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were attending Yale University in the 1983-84 academic year.

Kavanaugh, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, was appointed by President Donald Trump to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired this summer. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a high school party in 1982, saying he held her down, covered her mouth and tried to remove her clothes.

A third accuser may come forward in the next 48 hours, according to Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Trump years ago.

Avenatti said he's been hired by a former State Department and U.S. Mint employee with multiple security clearances who has new accusations about Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge.

"It will relate to how they behaved at countless house parties," Avenatti said.

RELATED Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings present a different danger

She's "literally risking her life" by coming forward and she is "100 percent credible" with multiple witnesses, he said. She's prepared to take a polygraph test if Kavanaugh also does.

Trump reiterated his support for Kavanaugh in a tweet Monday night.

"The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Accusations the likes of which have never been seen before!" Trump said.

Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court