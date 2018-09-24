Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Weight Watchers International unveiled a new name Monday -- the initials WW -- along with a new focus on wellness instead of weight loss.

The new name is also an element in its new advertising slogan "Wellness that Works."

"We will never abdicate our leadership in the best healthy eating program for weight loss in the world, but we can be so much more today," Weight Watchers CEO Mindy Grossman told NBC News. "We can inspire people for healthy habits, to help them eat better, move better, use their mind to help support their efforts and really be about total wellness."

The company said it will eliminate artificial sweeteners and preservatives from prepackaged meals, and will begin a partnership with the online meditation service Headspace.

WW said it will also integrate with virtual assistants, including Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

The changes come as more consumers are shifting their preferences from weight loss to more comprehensive attempts at better health. Weight Watchers shares have increased in value by 63 percent in the past 12 months.

Oprah Winfrey, a Weight Watchers board member, has an 8 percent stake in the company.