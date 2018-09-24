President Donald Trump speaks at the global call to action on the world drug problem. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the global call to action on the world drug problem at the General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday as part of a call for global action on the international drug problem.

His address is part of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York City.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday afternoon, where they are expected to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea. Moon met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang last week, where Kim agreed to dismantle facilities at its Yongbyon nuclear site.

Also Monday, popular Kpop boy band BTS is scheduled to speak at the launch of the "Generation Unlimited" UNICEF campaign.

Lawyer Amal Clooney will speak on the case of two journalists jailed in Myanmar. Actress Anne Hathaway will address an event on gender equality.