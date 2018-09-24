U.S. to join Ukraine for aviation exercise

California Air National Guard F-15C Eagles will take part in the aviation exercise based primarily in Ukraine. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The United States and eight European countries are joining Ukraine for the country's largest aviation exercise in history, an operation called Clear Sky 2018, the U.S. military said Monday.

It's the first Clear Sky exercise, which is scheduled to take place in October mostly at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Ukraine.

Air Forces in Europe spokesman Maj. Tristan Hinderliter told the Air Force Times that Polish and Romanian fighter jets also would be operating out of their own bases.

The exercise will involve about 950 personnel from Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and the United States. The California Air National Guard will participate using F-15C Eagle and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

"Training will focus on air sovereignty, air interdiction, air-to-ground integration, air mobility operations, aeromedical evacuation, cyber defense, and personnel recovery," a statement from U.S. Air Forces in Europe said. "This exercise aims to enhance regional capabilities to secure air sovereignty and promote peace and security through cooperation, collaboration and interoperability with [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] partners and other allies in the region."