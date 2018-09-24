Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate judiciary committee on Capitol Hill on September 6. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump again offered his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Monday, saying new accusations and criticism from Democrats are purely political.

Trump endorsed his appointee to the high court bench, calling him "a fine man" with "an unblemished past."

"These are highly unsubstantiated statements from people represented by lawyers," Trump told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. "Judge Kavanaugh is an outstanding person and I am with him all the way.

"For people to come out of the woodwork from 36 years ago and 30 years ago and never mention it, all of a sudden it happens, in my opinion, it's totally political. It's totally political."

RELATED Kavanaugh accuser will testify in sex assault hearing Thursday

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has called for an "immediate postponement" of Kavanaugh's scheduled confirmation vote Thursday after a second woman came forward with an accusation of sexual assault.

In a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, Feinstein noted the first allegation made by former high school classmate Christine Blasey Ford and the new story by Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale University classmate.

"An investigation needs to be conducted as part of Judge Kavanaugh's background investigation by career professionals at the FBI -- not partisan staff of the committee," Feinstein wrote. "We need a fair, independent process that will gather all the facts, interview all the relevant witnesses, and ensure the committee receives a full and impartial report. Should the White House continue to refuse to direct the FBI to do its job, the committee must subpoena all relevant witnesses."

RELATED Kavanaugh accuser Ford agrees to testify

Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, added, "It is time to set politics aside. We must ensure that a thorough and fair investigation is conducted before moving forward."

Ramirez said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a 1983 party while she and friends were playing a drinking game.

Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

"This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen," he said in a statement. "The people who knew me then know that this did not happen and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple."

Ramirez contacted several former classmates to ask if they recalled the incident and said she couldn't be sure it was Kavanaugh, The New York Times reported.

Kavanaugh and Ford are scheduled to testify this week about the claims. His confirmation vote was set for last week before it was delayed to assess Ford's story.