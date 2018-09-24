Trending Stories

Kavanaugh says he won't be 'intimidated into withdrawing'
Bill Cosby faces shorter sentence as judge merges sex assault charges
Students across U.S. met with new safety measures in return to school
Iran vows revenge for parade attack that killed 29
China slams U.S. 'intimidation' as new tariffs kick in

Photo Gallery

 
U.N. relief workers protest funding cuts in Gaza

Latest News

Moon, Trump agree progress being made on North Korea
Florida House candidate April Freeman dies at 54
FBI: Overall crime rate decreased in 2017
Luka Modric, Marta win FIFA Player of the Year awards
'Bestie,' 'twerk' among 300 words added to Scrabble dictionary
 
