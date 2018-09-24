Trending Stories

Kavanaugh says he won't be 'intimidated into withdrawing'
Students across U.S. met with new safety measures in return to school
Nigerian pirates kidnap 12 from Swiss shipping vessel
Hong Kong high-speed railway opens amid political concerns
China slams U.S. 'intimidation' as new tariffs kick in

Photo Gallery

 
Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for Sukkot in Jerusalem

Latest News

Lockheed Martin CEO tops Fortune Most Powerful Women list
Dallas police fire officer who shot unarmed black man in his apartment
American Ordnance contracted for 40mm grenade training rounds
Power grid pressure: Climate change to increase electricity demands
Reckless raccoon jumps from ninth story of building
 
