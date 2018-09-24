Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A gun rights activist who was arrested in Taiwan has been returned to the United States and released from custody, pending charges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

Officials said Cody Wilson, 30, was booked into a Harris County, Texas, and was released on a $150,000 bond.

The owner of Defense Distributed, a website that designed blueprints for 3D-printed weapons, faces sexual assault charges in Austin for meeting a 16-year-old girl, taking her to a hotel for sex and then paying her $500, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities say the two met on SugarDaddyMeet.com.

Officials said Wilson learned he was going to be arrested Friday and took a flight to Taiwan, where he was arrested.

"We are glad that Cody is back in Texas again where we can work with him on his case," Wilson's attorney, Samy Khalil, said in a statement late Sunday.

Wilson, a self-described "crypto-anarchist," made headlines in 2013 by designing a 3D-printed gun without serial numbers that could possibly sneak past metal detectors. He posted the blueprints online for free.

Nineteen states filed a lawsuit to stop Wilson from distributing the blueprints, and he later announced he would sell the controversial gun plans.

"Anyone who wants these files is going to get them," Wilson said at the time. "That will never be interrupted. The exchange of these ideas will never be interrupted."