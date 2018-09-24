Trending Stories

Protesters arrested at Capitol; Trump calls Kavanaugh claims 'political'
Israel delivers evacuation orders to Khan al-Ahmar residents
Students across U.S. met with new safety measures in return to school
Nigerian pirates kidnap 12 from Swiss shipping vessel
Kavanaugh accuser will testify in sex assault hearing Thursday

Photo Gallery

 
International Day of Peace celebrations in Jerusalem

Latest News

Martian moons likely forged by ancient impact, study finds
Egypt court upholds 20 death sentences in 2013 massacre
Girl belts out national anthem before LA Galaxy game
Seal dodges great white shark next to tourists' boat
Most people with cancer risk genes have no idea
 
Back to Article
/