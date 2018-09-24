Actor and comedian Bill Cosby will learn his sentence this week, six months after his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a friend. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The sentencing of comedian Bill Cosby on a sex assault conviction will begin Monday and is expected to last for two days.

The hearing comes six months after his conviction of aggravated sexual assault for drugging and molesting a former friend, Andrea Constand, at his home in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia.

Cosby, 81, could be sentenced to as many as 30 years.

Two other women who say they were drugged and assaulted by Cosby and testified at his trial say the sentencing is appropriate.

RELATED Kavanaugh accuser Ford agrees to testify

"I think he needs to pay for what he's done to everyone," said Chelan Lasha, who said she was assaulted in 1986. "I have nightmares about it this very day and I want them to go away, just like him."

Lisa-Lotte Lublin said she was victimized in 1989.

"He's committed a crime and everyone's responsible for their actions, and at some point he's got to take responsibility," she said.

RELATED 12 more accuse California couple in sexual assault case

Cosby could begin serving time as soon as Tuesday night, or he could be allowed to wear an ankle bracelet under house arrest while he appeals.

An appeal could hinge on the Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. Prosecutors used a 2005-2006 deposition Cosby gave during Constand's civil lawsuit.

Under oath, Cosby testified at that time that he'd given Quaaludes, a now banned sedative, to women the same way a person would "have a drink."