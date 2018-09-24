Trending Stories

Kavanaugh says he won't be 'intimidated into withdrawing'
Bill Cosby faces shorter sentence as judge merges sex assault charges
Students across U.S. met with new safety measures in return to school
Iran vows revenge for parade attack that killed 29
China slams U.S. 'intimidation' as new tariffs kick in

Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for Sukkot in Jerusalem

Latest News

'Bestie,' 'twerk' among 300 words added to Scrabble dictionary
74-year-old man found alive 5 days after D.C. senior apartment fire
U.S. to join Ukraine for aviation exercise
Lockheed Martin CEO tops Fortune Most Powerful Women list
Dallas police fire officer who shot unarmed black man in his apartment
 
