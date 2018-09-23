Tropical Storm Kirk accelerating over eastern Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Kirk will remain a tropical storm through day 5. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kirk was accelerating westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Kirk, which became a named storm Saturday, was moving westward 18 mph at 40 mph and was 465 miles south-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said in its early morning advisory.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles to the north of the center.

Forecasters are predicting an even faster westward motion across the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean through Tuesday.

The NHC forecasts Kirk as a tropical storm through day 5.

"The biggest limiting factors for intensification would be the cyclone's fast motion and possible entrainment of dry air," NHC forecaster Robbie Berg said in a discussion. "Like every other tropical cyclone which has approached the Lesser Antilles from the east this season, Kirk is expected to run into strong westerly shear in 4-5 days, resulting in weakening as the cyclone gets closer to the islands."

Kirk is the 11th named storm this year.