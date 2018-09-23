Oregon man admits to stealing gifts from 4 weddings on same day

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- An Oregon man pleaded guilty to felony theft after he crashed four weddings on the same day to steal thousands of dollars worth of gifts.

Brian Keith Starr, pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated first-degree theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he stole a total of $18,737 in gifts from four weddings on July 28, as well as another wedding about two weeks earlier, the Register Guard reported.

Starr and prosecutors agreed to a 30-month prison sentence, but a Lane County Circuit Court will decide his sentence on Monday.

Starr was arrested in August after the mother of the bride at one of the weddings he crashed took a photo of him holding a bag of what was likely the items he stole, and a can of Rolling Rock beer, the Oregonian reported.

"Do any of our friends or family know who the guy in the blue shirt is? We do not recognize him," newlywed Janell Evenson wrote Facebook days later. "We also do not have the gift bag in his hand, nor did we serve that type of drink."

One of Evenson's friends had a hunch of what Starr was up to.

"Wedding Crasher," the friend wrote.

"It would have been a lot funnier if we didn't have our [expletive] stolen," Evenson wrote back.