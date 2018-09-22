FBI fugitive wanted for alleged Trump threat captured in Ohio

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- One of the FBI's Most Wanted fugitives has been captured in Ohio after a five-day search for him.

Shawn Christy, 27, of Pennsylvania, was found in a ravine in the area of Camp Mowana in northern Ohio on Friday, Deputy U.S. Marshal Anne Murphy of Northern District of Ohio said in a Mansfield News Journal report.

"Dozens and dozens" of law enforcement officers were part of the search, she added. Christy's arrest was also confirmed by the Ohio State Patrol.

Christy is wanted for allegedly threatening to harm and/or kill a police chief, other law enforcement officers, a district attorney and President Donald Trump, an FBI notice shows.

"Christy allegedly posted the threats on Facebook between June 3 and 12, 2018, saying that he was going to shoot President Trump in the head, and was going to use 'lethal force' on any law enforcement officer attempting to detain him," the notice said, leading to the federal arrest warrant on June 19.

He has multiple state warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case in addition to the federal warrant, a U.S. Marshals release shows.

Christy had a firearm and large knife in his possession when he was captured, Brian Fitzgibbon of the U.S. Marshal Service said.

He was in good health and taken to the Richland County Jail.

Christy is scheduled to appear in Mansfield Municipal Court Monday, and at some point he will be transferred back to Pennsylvania to deal with his charges there.

Authorities in Ohio began searching for Christy after he was believed to have crashed a vehicle on Interstate 71 in Richland County on Sunday.