Police: Female employee behind Maryland shooting attack that killed 3

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives search for a shooting suspect at a Rite Aid facility in Perryman, Md., an unincorporated town in Hartford County. Photo by Scott Serio/EPA-EFE

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Investigators say a temporary employee at a Rite Aid facility near Baltimore was responsible for a shooting attack that killed three people there Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as Snochia Moseley and say she opened fire on co-workers inside and outside the distribution center, located about 25 miles southeast of downtown Baltimore.

Six people were shot and three died. Moseley, 26, died of self-inflicted wounds, officials said.

Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Moseley did not have a prior criminal record.

The gunfire sent employees scrambling for cover at the Rite Aid facility just after 9 a.m. Authorities said Moseley was armed with a 9 mm Glock handgun.

Collen Hendrickson was waiting for a bus near the warehouse when she learned of the shooting. She said it's a "sleepy" part of the county dotted with warehouses and distribution centers.

"It's really just usually very calm, and this is the most chaotic I've ever seen it," she said. "It's very scary when it's just right there on your doorstep because you can see a billion news reports about shooters, about emergency instances, and it still doesn't make it real to you."

Troi Coley, a longtime acquaintance of Moseley's, said she was shocked to learn her friend was behind the attack.

"She wasn't a monster, wasn't an angry person," Coley said. "I just believe this emotional distress. If she did this, it was her last straw."

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive. They say Moseley had been pulled over by Baltimore County police three times in six days and received tickets for failure to have valid registration, suspended registration, failing to update her address and not driving without insurance. The court received a request to take the cases to trail.

In Facebook messages to friends from December 2016, Moseley described herself as transgender and said she would soon undergo hormone treatment.

"I just started talking about [being transgender]," Moseley wrote.

She did not indicate whether she wanted to be referred to with male or female pronouns.

Thursday's assault marked the third shooting attack in Maryland this year. In March, a student shot two fellow students at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County before he was shot by the school resource officer. In June, a man opened fire inside The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, killing four journalists and a staffer.