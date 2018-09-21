3 homeless men beaten to death in Los Angeles in one week

A homeless encampment on Sunset Blvd. in the Silver Lake section of Los Angeles on August 23, 2015. Over the past week, at least three homeless men have been beaten to death in Los Angeles. Two are connected and police are investigating if the same person committed the third murder. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Three homeless men have been beaten to death in Los Angeles this week and police are investigating whether the murder are connected.

Police in Santa Monica said the latest victim was found dead from blunt force trauma to the head underneath the Santa Monica bridge Thursday morning. And on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said three other homeless men in different locations in downtown Los Angeles were found bludgeoned with a baseball bat.

Two of the three men died on their injuries on Thursday. The third man is in critical condition.

Names of the victims have yet to be released until family is notified.

While the three downtown attacks appear to be the same suspect based on surveillance footage, police are still investigating whether he is the same suspect as the Santa Monica attacker.

All victims appear to have died from blunt force trauma to the head. And all of them were likely sleeping on the ground at the time of the attack.

The suspect in the downtown Los Angeles murders is a white or Latino man in his 30s or 40s with medium height and build with dark hair, the Los Angeles Times reported. He also walks with a "distinctive gait," possibly from being bowlegged.

Over the past year, there have been at least two people arrested for murdering multiple homeless people.

In November, 22-year-old Nathaniel Maurice Petgrave in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. admitted to killing three people, including two homeless men because they were "available at the time he was out," police said.

And in February, 22-year-old Joshua Castellon was arrested for shooting four homeless men and killing two in Las Vegas.